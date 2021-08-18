Wed, 18 Aug, 2021 - 14:32

Harry Kane not part of Tottenham group heading to Portugal for Pacos tie

The wantaway striker has remained in London to work on his fitness.
Harry Kane not part of Tottenham group heading to Portugal for Pacos tie

By Jonathan Veal, PA

Tottenham striker Harry Kane has not travelled to Portugal for the club’s match with Paços de Ferreira.

Spurs flew out for the first leg of their Europa Conference League play-off on Wednesday morning but the 28-year-old was not part of the group.

Kane only joined in first-team training on Tuesday after a period of self-isolation last week following his late return from holiday.

Premier League Package 2021 – 2022
Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo is scheduled to hold a press conference on Wednesday evening ahead of the Europa Conference League tie against Pacos (Nigel French/PA)

He was not involved in Tottenham’s win over Manchester City – the team he wants to join this summer – on Sunday as he was not deemed fit enough.

Kane was named in the 25-man squad for the two-legged play-off, which raised prospects of him travelling to Portugal for Thursday’s first leg.

However, the PA news agency understands he has remained in London and will continue to work on his fitness with a view to being involved against Wolves on Sunday.

Spurs boss Nuno Espirito Santo will face the media at 6pm.

More in this section

Japanese Grand Prix cancelled due to ‘ongoing complexities’ of pandemic Japanese Grand Prix cancelled due to ‘ongoing complexities’ of pandemic
Australia rugby great Kefu and family 'doing well' after violent attack Australia rugby great Kefu and family 'doing well' after violent attack
Barcelona’s financial situation ‘very worrying’ – president Joan Laporta Barcelona’s financial situation ‘very worrying’ – president Joan Laporta
Naomi Osaka gets tearful in first press conference for almost three months

Naomi Osaka gets tearful in first press conference for almost three months

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom
“I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist” “I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist”

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more