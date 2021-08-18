Wed, 18 Aug, 2021 - 07:58

Football rumours: Man City focused on Harry Kane despite Cristiano Ronaldo offer

The England captain has reportedly accused Tottenham of failing to honour an agreement for him to leave.
PA Sport Staff

Manchester City continue to prioritise signing striker Harry Kane despite being offered Cristiano Ronaldo, according to The Mirror. The paper says City will offer Tottenham £120 million (€141 million) for the England captain in the coming days. Spurs chairman Daniel Levy, however, reportedly values the 28-year-old at £150 million (€176 million). The Telegraph, meanwhile, reports Kane has accused Levy of failing to honour an agreement for the player to go to the Etihad for £125 million (€147 million).

A move north could be on the cards for Leicester midfielder Hamza Choudhury, according to the Daily Mail. Steve Bruce wants to bring the 23-year-old to Newcastle on loan and the player is said to be open to the idea. But others at St James’ Park want Bruce to trim his squad before bringing new faces into the fold, the paper adds.

Goncalo Guedes runs forward with the ball in front of his feet
Goncalo Guedes has previous experience with Wolves manager Bruno Lage (Mike Egerton/PA)

A bid for Valencia winger Goncalo Guedes from Wolves is reportedly imminent. The Birmingham Mail cites Spanish outlet El Chiringuito as saying the West Midlands side could make a £21 million (€25 million) offer for the Portugal international (24) who was coached as a Benfica youth player by Wolves boss Bruno Lage.

The Mirror, which refers to reports in Brazil, says midfielder Andreas Pereira is edging closer to a Manchester United exit. The Brazilian has struggled to find a regular spot at Old Trafford and has spent three spells out on loan, with Globo Esporte claiming the 25-year-old could soon announce his departure to Rio de Janeiro side Flamengo.

Paul Pogba: France’s L’Equipe says Paris St Germain have not ruled out making a last-minute move for Manchester United’s French midfielder.

Kurt Zouma: Sky Sports reports Tottenham are monitoring the Chelsea and France defender (26) who has also been linked with West Ham.

