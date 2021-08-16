Mon, 16 Aug, 2021 - 18:05

RTÉ and Virgin Media to air Shamrock Rovers' Europa Conference League ties

Shamrock Rovers' Europa League play-off ties will be shown live on RTÉ and Virgin Media, the stations have announced
RTÉ and Virgin Media to air Shamrock Rovers' Europa Conference League ties

James Cox

Shamrock Rovers' Europa League play-off ties will be shown live on RTÉ and Virgin Media, the stations have announced.

Rovers will face Estonian champions FC Flora Tallinn on August 19th and 26th.

The winner will book a place in the group stages of Europe's third competition.

A number of big sides including Roma and Tottenham will compete at this stage.

The first leg in Estonia (kick-off 5pm Irish time) will be shown on Virgin Media Two, while the second leg at Tallaght Stadium will be broadcast on RTÉ 2 (kick-off 7.45pm).

In a statement, Shamrock Rovers said: “Whilst preparations were being put in place to offer a live stream of the games on club channel SRFC TV, the club is delighted that both games will now be available to the maximum potential viewership. We are delighted to have both Virgin Media Television and RTÉ TV partner with us in Europe.”

The news will be welcome among League of Ireland fans as there had been much discussion about the earlier rounds, involving Rovers, Bohemians and Dundalk, not being available on television.

More in this section

TG4 All-Ireland Championship wrap: Wexford to face Westmeath in intermediate final TG4 All-Ireland Championship wrap: Wexford to face Westmeath in intermediate final
A look back at Roger Federer’s 20 grand slam triumphs A look back at Roger Federer’s 20 grand slam triumphs
Liam Sheedy steps down as Tipperary manager Liam Sheedy steps down as Tipperary manager
Barcelona’s financial situation ‘very worrying’ – president Joan Laporta

Barcelona’s financial situation ‘very worrying’ – president Joan Laporta

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom
“I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist” “I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist”

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more