Mon, 16 Aug, 2021 - 09:53

Football rumours: Burnley make €14 million move for Maxwel Cornet

The Clarets face competition for the 24-year-old’s signature from a Bundesliga side
By PA Sport Staff

What the papers say

Burnley have reportedly made an offer for Lyon winger Maxwel Cornet. The Sun says the Clarets have offered around £12 million (€14 million) plus extras for the 24-year-old, who is also being courted by Bundesliga side Hertha Berlin.

Tottenham have been sniffing around Patrick Bamford and his club Leeds are apparently not impressed. The West Yorkshire club want to sign the 27-year-old striker to a fresh long-term contract to ward off interest from Spurs, according to the Telegraph.

Metz midfielder Pape Matar Sarr is being monitored by a trio of Premier League sides, according to the Mail. The paper reports Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United are all interested in the Senegal international, 18, who has impressed with his versatility.

The Sun says Bournemouth want Gary Cahill on a free transfer, following the former England defender’s departure from Crystal Palace this summer. But the 35-year-old could also be scooped up by Rangers or Norwich, the paper adds.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Kylian Mbappe: Spanish outlet Marca reports the France striker has refused to sign a six-year contract extension with Paris St Germain as he prepares to depart for Real Madrid.

Miralem Pjanic: Juventus want to bring the 31-year-old Bosnia midfielder back to Turin just one year after he was sold to Barcelona and the Spanish side is willing to let him leave for free, according to Italy’s Calciomercato.

