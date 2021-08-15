TG4 All-Ireland Championship wrap: Wexford to face Westmeath in intermediate final

John Fallon

Wexford will face Westmeath in the 2021 TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Intermediate Football Championship Final at Croke Park on Sunday, September 5th.

Both counties made it through all-Leinster semi-finals on Sunday, as Wexford got the better of Laois at UPMC Nowlan Park in Kilkenny, while Westmeath defeated Kildare at Parnell Park.

Goals from Caitriona Murray and Aisling Murphy proved crucial for Wexford as they picked up a 2-11 to 2-9 victory over Laois in Kilkenny on Sunday.

Laois had gotten off to a bright start and pulled ahead following Eva Galvin’s goal, but despite a second Laois goal from Mo Nerney before the break, Wexford were good value for their 1-9 to 2-4 half-time lead.

And Wexford kicked on to the win, with Aisling Murphy’s goal with 15 minutes remaining sending them into a first TG4 Intermediate Final since 2007.

Meanwhile, Westmeath needed Anna Jones’ late goal to creep past Kildare as Sean Finnegan’s side claimed a 3-6 to 1-9 win to return to the TG4 All-Ireland IFC decider.

Sarah Dillon and Lucy McCartan also fired goals for Westmeath, and while a Neasa Dooley penalty helped Kildare to recover, Jones was Westmeath’s hero.

Elsewhere at the weekend, Kerry ensured they’ll be playing Senior Championship Football again in 2022, after beating Munster rivals Tipperary in Mallow.

Tipperary will have a second bite of the cherry to maintain Senior status when they play Tyrone or Cavan on August 28.

Emma Dineen and Hannah O’Donoghue cracked goals for Kerry in the first half, while a steady supply of points from Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh made sure of Kerry’s spot in the 2022 Senior Championship.

On Sunday, Roscommon secured their Intermediate status for next season, following a 3-9 to 1-10 victory over Longford. Rebecca Finan showed her talents with an impressive free taking performance, while goals from Jennifer Higgins and Natalie McHugh delivered the key win for the Connacht outfit.

Longford will now have to sweat it out against either Offaly or Fermanagh, with the losers of that one facing Junior Football next year.

And the semi-final pairings were decided on Sunday in the TG4 All-Ireland Junior Championship.

In the final round of group fixtures, there were victories for Wicklow and Carlow over Derry and Limerick respectively.

The final standings mean that Wicklow will play Limerick next Sunday, with Antrim to face Carlow in the other semi final.

Weekend results

TG4 All-Ireland Ladies SFC semi-finals

Dublin 1-17 Mayo 2-9

Cork 2-10 Meath 2-12 (AET)

TG4 All-Ireland Ladies IFC semi-finals

Laois 2-9 Wexford 2-11

Kildare 1-9 Westmeath 3-6

TG4 All-Ireland Ladies SFC relegation play-off

Kerry 2-16 Tipperary 0-7

TG4 All-Ireland Ladies IFC relegation play-off

Roscommon 3-9 Longford 1-10

TG4 All-Ireland Ladies JFC Round 5

Wicklow 2-14 Derry 1-11 (AET)

Carlow 4-11 Limerick 1-9

TG4 All-Ireland Ladies JFC semi-final line-up – August 22nd

Wicklow v Limerick

Antrim v Carlow