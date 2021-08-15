Sun, 15 Aug, 2021 - 19:38

Tyrone v Kerry All-Ireland semi-final rescheduled for August 28th

Tyrone and Kerry's All-Ireland semi-final has been rescheduled for Saturday, August 28th after the GAA confirmed the game will go ahead
James Cox

Tyrone and Kerry's All-Ireland semi-final has been rescheduled for Saturday, August 28th after the GAA confirmed the game will go ahead.

It had been plunged into doubt after Tyrone confirmed they would not be able to field a team for the first deferred date next week after a Covid outbreak in the camp.

After Kerry indicated they would be willing to wait another week for the fixture to go ahead, the GAA have confirmed the new date.

The GAA also assessed updated medical information from Tyrone.

The Covid outbreak in the Tyrone squad left one player in hospital.

