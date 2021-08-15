Kerry willing to wait another week to save Tyrone semi-final

James Cox

Kerry GAA has indicated a willingness to delay the All-Ireland semi-final by another week to give Tyrone a chance for adequate preparation.

On Saturday, Tyrone confirmed they would not be able to field a team for the initial date for the deferred semi-final next week.

Kerry chairman Tim Murphy released a statement on Sunday in which he indicated the county was not with the situation but would be willing to delay the game by another week if Croke Park approves the plan.

The full statement read: “Following on from yesterday’s announcement by Tyrone GAA, I have met with the Kerry Senior Football Management Team and with other connected parties to discuss the matter in detail and to issue a considered response.

“Kerry is a proud GAA County, rich in the tradition of Gaelic Games which is deeply engrained in all our Clubs and Communities. Every All-Ireland title that Kerry has won, has been hard earned after a tough competitive campaign and we expect this year to be no different.

“We empathise with the Tyrone Senior football team who find themselves in this situation as a result of Covid-19 but would also point out the resultant knock-on challenges that our team, management and supporters are encountering.

“We find ourselves in a very difficult situation not of our making. We have explicitly followed all Covid protocols and we have taken every precaution to protect our Players and Management.

“The confusion and uncertainty surrounding our semi-final meeting with Tyrone has undoubtedly hindered our planning and preparation and has also been a very challenging time for our loyal clubs and supporters, many of whom had made travel & accommodation arrangements for next weekend.

“Notwithstanding this and having considered every possible aspect of the situation, our over-arching wish is to ensure that the All Ireland Semi Final against Tyrone is played at the earliest possible opportunity. On that basis we have conveyed our position to National GAA earlier today and now await their deliberations and decision.

“Covid-19 has impacted hugely on everyone over the past year and a half and in the spirit of sportsmanship and collegiality, we feel that this offer will afford the National CCCC the best opportunity to arrive at an agreeable and acceptable solution in very difficult circumstances for all concerned.

“Tadhg Ó Murchú

“Cathaoirleach.”