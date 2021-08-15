Offaly beat Roscommon to claim All-Ireland U20 title

Digital Desk Staff

Offaly 1-14 Roscommon 1-11

For the first time since 1988 Offaly are the U20 All-Ireland Football champions.

That's after they beat Roscommon 1-14 to 1-11 at Croke Park this afternoon.

Jack Bryant was the hero as he scored the goal for the Faithful County.

He also scored two points for Declan Kelly's side.

Offaly were in control for long periods of the game but Roscommon put up a strong fight as they clawed a seven-point deficit after the goal down to just two points.

However. Offaly held on for the victory.

Scorers for Offaly: J Bryant (1-2); M Tynan (0-4, 2 frees, 0-1 45); A Keelaghan (0-4, 1 mark); C Egan, C Donoghue (0-2 each).

Scorers for Roscommon: A McDermott (1-2); D Cregg (0-5, 3 frees); B O'Carroll (0-2, 1 free); C Carthy, J Doory (0-1 each).

OFFALY: S O'Toole; L Pearson, T Hyland, A Brazil; F Dempsey, J Furlong, R Egan; E Cullen, M Tynan; C Flynn, C Donoghue, O Keenan Martin; C Egan, J Bryant, A Keelaghan.

Subs: K O'Neill for Keelaghan (48); K Dolan for Brazil (58).

ROSCOMMON: C Carroll; D Gaughan, C Walsh, C Lohan; T Crean, R Fallon, P Gavin; J Lohan, K Doyle; R Dolan, D Cregg, J Fitzpatrick; D Heneghan, A McDermott, B O'Carroll.

Subs: C Carthy for Fitzpatrick (40-f/t, blood); S Trundle for Crean (40); D Wynne for J Lohan (46); J Doory for Dolan (48); J O'Malley for Gaughan (51); E Crawley for Heneghan (54).

Ref: S Hurson (Tyrone).