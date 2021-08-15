Sun, 15 Aug, 2021 - 14:26

Everton re-edit tribute video after Anne Frank image appears in original version

Social media users highlighted the picture of the Holocaust victim which appeared almost two minutes into the video.
By PA Sport Staff

Everton have re-edited a video made in tribute to fans who died during the pandemic after it emerged that the four minutes of footage included an image of Holocaust victim Anne Frank.

The picture appeared one minute 50 seconds into the video, while social media users highlighted a number of other fake names, including ‘Fay Knewse’.

The video was posted on the club’s social media accounts shortly before kick-off in the club’s Premier League opener against Southampton at Goodison Park.

It remained online for almost seven hours despite an increasing number of supporters taking to their own social media to point out the error.

Everton declined to comment but the PA news agency understands club officials are “appalled” by those who saw fit to sabotage the tribute, which was collated using submissions from hundreds of supporters.

The new version of the video, published shortly before 10pm, included the message: “Today was all about you. Those reunited with us at Goodison, but sadly also those that couldn’t be there who we have lost over the course of the pandemic. RIP Blues”.

