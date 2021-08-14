Mayo seal comeback victory over Dublin to reach All-Ireland final

James Cox

Dublin 0-14 Mayo 0-17

Mayo have ended Dublin's quest for a seventh All-Ireland title on the trot following a stunning comeback victory.

It looked like a slow start would cost Mayo as they trailed Dublin by six points at half-time.

However, Mayo took clawed their way back into the game after the break.

Going into the final minute, James Horan's side were still one point behind.

Mayo goalkeeper Rob Hennelly stepped up for a crucial 45 and put it wide, however, Philly McMahon was ruled to be interfering with the kick, so he got a second chance.

This time, Hennelly made no mistake.

Mayo kept up the momentum in extra time and raced into a three-point lead.

They managed to keep it as they enjoyed their turn to play possession football, a tactic Dublin had employed in their bid to keep the lead in normal time.

The likes of Tommy Conroy, Kevin McLoughlin and Ryan O’Donoghue came up with crucial points as Mayo sealed an historic win.