Sat, 14 Aug, 2021 - 17:56

Live All-Ireland semi-final: Dublin v Mayo

Follow the action from Croke Park here as Dublin and Mayo go head-to-head in the All-Ireland Football semi-final
Follow the action from Croke Park here as Dublin and Mayo go head-to-head in the All-Ireland Football semi-final.

Dublin 0-7 Mayo 0-2 23 minutes gone as Dublin extend their lead following a wide from O'Shea. Paddy Small wins a free and Rock curls it over.

Dublin 0-6 Mayo 0-2 Dublin dominating possession as Rock scores another point.

Dublin 0-5 Mayo 0-2 Kilkenny scores before O'Donoghue wins a mark and converts for Mayo's second score.

Dublin 0-4 Mayo 0-1 Matthew Ruane gets Mayo on the score board with a lovely long range point.

Dublin 0-4 Mayo 0-0 Another point from Con O'Callaghan, followed by a wide from Aidan O'Shea.

Dublin 0-3 Mayo 0-0 Points follow from Con O'Callaghan and Rock, good start from Dublin.

Dean Rock opens the scoring for Dublin with the first point.

TEAMS: 

DUBLIN: Evan Comerford; Michael Fitzsimons, David Byrne, Jonny Cooper; James McCarthy, John Small, Eoin Murchan; Brian Fenton, Brian Howard; Paddy Small, Ciarán Kilkenny, Niall Scully; Dean Rock, Con O'Callaghan, Cormac Costello.

MAYO: Rob Hennelly, Padraig O’Hora, Lee Keegan, Michael Plunkett, Paddy Durcan, Stephen Coen, Eoghan McLaughlin, Matthew Ruane, Conor Loftus, Diarmuid O’Connor, Kevin McLoughlin, Darren McHale, Tommy Conroy, Aidan O’Shea, Ryan O’Donoghue

 

