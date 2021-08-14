Sat, 14 Aug, 2021 - 13:46

Tyrone pull out of All-Ireland semi-final against Kerry next weekend

The move may lead to Kerry receiving a bye to the final against either Dublin or Mayo
Tyrone pull out of All-Ireland semi-final against Kerry next weekend

Tyrone have pulled out of their All-Ireland SFC semi-final against Kerry next weekend due to a crippling Covid crisis in the camp, leaving the GAIA with a predicament over the 2021 football championship.

The move may lead to Kerry receiving a bye to the final against either Dublin or Mayo, who play their semi-final on Saturday evening at 6pm. The Kerry v Tyrone match was initially scheduled for Sunday but then postponed until next weekend due to the Covid outbreak in the Ulster champions squad.

The Ulster champions had requested a two-week postponement, but the GAA only moved the match by six days, to Saturday, August 21st.

A statement from Tyrone GAA said: “This morning, the Tyrone GAA Management Committee has decided that it is not in a position to field its senior football team in the rescheduled All-Ireland football championship semi-final in Croke Park, on next Saturday.

“Having received expert medical opinion on the existing, and future health and welfare of the players who contracted the Covid-19 virus during the period of this last two weeks, and following consultation with the team’s management, this decision has been made with the greatest reluctance, and with deep regret.

“It is acknowledged that the decision taken will cause major disappointment and significant inconvenience for the Association, in general, the GAA fraternity of Kerry, and especially for Tyrone’s patrons and supporters, but the welfare and safety of players has been the over-riding factor in all considerations of this difficult situation.”

More in this section

GAA: Where to watch this weekend’s fixtures GAA: Where to watch this weekend’s fixtures
Tipperary's Brendan Maher announces retirement from inter-county hurling Tipperary's Brendan Maher announces retirement from inter-county hurling
Manchester United yet to complete Raphael Varane deal as Leeds game approaches Manchester United yet to complete Raphael Varane deal as Leeds game approaches
Fit-again defender Virgil Van Dijk extends his stay at Liverpool until 2025

Fit-again defender Virgil Van Dijk extends his stay at Liverpool until 2025

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom
“I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist” “I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist”

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more