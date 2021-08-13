Fri, 13 Aug, 2021 - 16:29

Ryan McMenamin steps down as Fermanagh manager

McMenamin was appointed Fermanagh manager in 2019
Ryan McMenamin steps down as Fermanagh manager

Ryan McMenamin has stepped down as Fermanagh manager, the Ernesiders have confirmed.

The three-time All-Ireland winning defender saw his side losing their only championship game of the season to Monaghan after losing a Division 3 semi-final to Offaly in June.

“We have been notified last night by Ryan McMenamin that he is stepping down from the position of Fermanagh Senior Football Team Manager,” a statement from the Fermanagh county board announced.

“Fermanagh County Committee would like to thank Ryan and his entire backroom team for all their hard work and commitment over the last two years.

“We wish Ryan and all members of his backroom team every success for the future.”

McMenamin was appointed Fermanagh manager in 2019 after serving two years as part of Rory Gallagher's backroom team.

More in this section

Fit-again defender Virgil Van Dijk extends his stay at Liverpool until 2025 Fit-again defender Virgil Van Dijk extends his stay at Liverpool until 2025
GAA: Where to watch this weekend’s fixtures GAA: Where to watch this weekend’s fixtures
Manchester United yet to complete Raphael Varane deal as Leeds game approaches Manchester United yet to complete Raphael Varane deal as Leeds game approaches
Tipperary's Brendan Maher announces retirement from inter-county hurling

Tipperary's Brendan Maher announces retirement from inter-county hurling

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom
“I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist” “I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist”

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more