Fri, 13 Aug, 2021 - 14:33

Manchester United yet to complete Raphael Varane deal as Leeds game approaches

The France defender will not be available to play at Old Trafford this weekend.
By Simon Peach, PA Chief Football Writer

Raphael Varane will not be available for Manchester United’s season opener against Leeds as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says the deal is not “100 per cent done yet”.

Having completed deals for Tom Heaton and Jadon Sancho, the Old Trafford giants announced on July 27 that they had struck a deal with Real Madrid for the 28-year-old defender.

Varane had to obtain a visa and undergo quarantine before undergoing his medical, with Solskjaer saying the final aspects of the deal were not signed before Friday’s registration deadline for the Premier League.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will only have one new signing to face Leeds
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side take on Leeds on Saturday (Steven Paston/PA)

“He’s not trained with us and all the dots over the i’s and we haven’t crossed the t’s yet,” the United manager said.

“Things happen and things take time and unfortunately with the isolation that delayed these things.

“It’s not 100 per cent done yet… I can’t say that he will be involved tomorrow, I can probably say he won’t be (involved) because he’s not trained with us.”

Asked what the hold up has been and if there is any concern it will not be completed, Solskjaer said: “It always happens that there’s little things in there.

“But the big hold up was the isolation and the quarantine, of course. He’s been in Manchester now. It’ll be done soon.”

