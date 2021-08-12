GAA: Where to watch this weekend’s fixtures

This weekend may be a semi-final short after an outbreak of Covid-19 in the Tyrone camp forced their clash with Kerry to be pushed back to August 21st, but there’s still plenty to keep fans entertained.

Getting the weekend underway on Friday is Kilkenny and Galway, meeting in the All-Ireland Minor Hurling semi-final. The game in Semple Stadium throws-in at 7.30pm, with live coverage on TG4 from 7.15pm.

Saturday is a busy one with a Dublin-Mayo double-header set for Croke Park and two relegation play-offs.

Tipperary and Kerry are in Mallow, battling to stay in the top-flight for next year’s All-Ireland Senior Ladies Football championship, while the second relegation play-off is in the All-Ireland Senior Camogie championship, with Down taking on Offaly in Breffni Park. Both games are set for a 2pm start.

We've an exciting semi-final coming up this weekend in the #GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship. Want to watch @DubGAAOfficial v @MayoGAA this Saturday? Take a look below to find out more. #BestSeatInTheHouse pic.twitter.com/tFdI21qEo4 — The GAA (@officialgaa) August 11, 2021

Over to Croke Park, the Dublin and Mayo women are first to take to the field in their semi-final decider. That game throws-in at 3.45pm, with live coverage on TG4 from 3.15pm.

Last up on Saturday are the Dublin and Mayo men, whose game gets underway at 6pm. James Horan’s side will once again attempt to end the Dubs charge on the Sam Maguire, with both RTÉ Two and Sky Sports Arena showing the encounter live from 5pm.

Finishing off the weekend, it’s a big one for Offaly and Roscommon on Sunday who meet in Croke Park for the All-Ireland U20 Football final. The game will be show live on TG4 from 1pm, with throw-in at 1.30pm.