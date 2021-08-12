Thu, 12 Aug, 2021 - 10:44

Football rumours: Kurt Zouma to feature in Chelsea deal for Jules Kounde?

The Blues are believed to be unwilling to meet Kounde’s £68 million (€80.2 million) release clause.
Football rumours: Kurt Zouma to feature in Chelsea deal for Jules Kounde?

PA Sport Staff

What the papers say

Kurt Zouma could potentially be used as a makeweight to help in Chelsea’s pursuit of Sevilla defender Jules Kounde, according to the Evening Standard. The paper says the Blues are unwilling to meet Kounde’s £68 million (€80.2 million) release clause, but could offer Zouma in a bid to get a deal done after a transfer with West Ham fell through.

The Daily Mail reports Arsenal and Sheffield United have held new contract talks over goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale. The 23-year-old shot stopper is believed to be the Gunners’ No 1 goalkeeper target this summer, but there is a gap in the two clubs’ valuation of the England keeper. Sheffield want £30 million (€35.4 million), but Arsenal are looking at an offer of around £20 million (€23.6 million) with add-ons.

Southampton have accepted a £15 million (€17.7 million) bid from Leicester for defender Jannik Vestergaard, the Daily Echo says. The 29-year-old is believed to have been brought in to bolster Leicester’s defences following a pre-season injury to Wesley Fofana.

Staying with Southampton, The Telegraph reports Tottenham and Aston Villa are both preparing offers for midfielder James Ward-Prowse. Saints are unwilling to let the 26-year-old go, but their resolve could be tested with Ward-Prose considered a high priority by the bidding clubs.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Lucas Torreira: Gazzetta dello Sports says Lazio are closing in on a loan deal for the Arsenal midfielder.

Moise Kean: Inter Milan are interested in the Everton striker, according to Sky Sports.

More in this section

Lionel Messi excited by ‘new chapter’ after completing Paris St Germain move Lionel Messi excited by ‘new chapter’ after completing Paris St Germain move
Ireland fans will not be permitted to attend Portugal clash Ireland fans will not be permitted to attend Portugal clash
Marcus Rashford says shoulder surgery ‘went well’ as he sits out start of season Marcus Rashford says shoulder surgery ‘went well’ as he sits out start of season
Tipperary's Brendan Maher announces retirement from inter-county hurling

Tipperary's Brendan Maher announces retirement from inter-county hurling

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom
“I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist” “I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist”

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more