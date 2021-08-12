Tipperary's Brendan Maher announces retirement from inter-county hurling

Tipperary hurler Brendan Maher has announced his decision to retire from inter-county action in a statement released by the Tipperary county board.

The three-time All-Ireland winner, who was named Young Hurler of the Year in 2010, said he was grateful to have played "with so many top-class players and to have enjoyed many successes with them".

Maher's statement, released on Thursday morning, read: "After 13 years playing with Tipperary, I have decided that now is the right time to announce my retirement from inter-county hurling."

The Borris-Ileigh clubman added he was happy that he could look back on his inter-county career with no regrets, "having given everything that I could during my time with Tipperary".

The 32-year-old thanked his teammates, managers and backroom teams, who he said gave him "so much support and guidance", in addition to Tipp county board, the supporters club and associations, team sponsors and the Gaelic Players Association (GPA).

"To my club, Borris-Ileigh, where it all began, a huge thank you. I look forward to what the next few years will bring as we continue our journey," Maher said, also paying tribute to his parents, brothers, fiancee Aoife, and his wider family and friends.

"Finally, I wish Tipperary all the very best for 2022 and beyond. I have no doubt that the players and management will do everything in their power to bring more success to the county in the years ahead," the statement ended.

Tipperary county board offered Maher its best wishes following his announcement, thanking him for his "commitment, dedication and selflessness during his distinguished career at both underage and adult level".

"Brendan was instrumental in many of Tipperary’s successes and was someone who stood tall when the pressure to perform was at its highest level. We are extremely grateful to Brendan for his service to the county and we wish him the very best of good luck in the future," Tipp GAA added.