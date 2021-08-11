Wed, 11 Aug, 2021 - 19:45

Curtis Jones ruled out of Liverpool’s Premier League opener

The 20-year-old midfielder was forced off after a collision in the first half of Monday’s pre-season friendly
By Andy Hampson, PA

Curtis Jones will miss Liverpool’s Premier League opener at Norwich on Saturday after suffering concussion, manager Jurgen Klopp has said.

The 20-year-old midfielder was forced off after a collision in the first half of Monday’s pre-season friendly against Osasuna at Anfield on Monday.

Klopp told the club’s website: “He had a slight concussion so we just have to follow the protocol. He is fine, he feels fine again, but that’s the protocol.

“He is available for training from Sunday on I think.”

The news comes after left-back Andy Robertson was also ruled out for the first few weeks of the season with an ankle injury sustained in Sunday’s friendly against Athletic Bilbao.

