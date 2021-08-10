Tue, 10 Aug, 2021 - 19:43

Roy Keane turns 50: Manchester United and FAI send birthday wishes to former captain

Former Manchester United teammate Gary Neville filmed 50 quick-fire questions with Keane to mark the occasion.
Manchester United and the Football Association of Ireland (FAI) are among those wishing Roy Keane a Happy Birthday today.

The former Republic of Ireland and Man United captain turned 50 on Tuesday, with the club tweeting: "Have a great 50th birthday, Keano!"

The club later shared some throw-back images of Keane during his time with the Red Devils.

The FAI also took to Twitter to mark the occasion, including a photo of him in action for the national squad.

Former United teammate, Gary Neville also shared a teaser of a video recorded with Keane ahead of his birthday.

Neville tweeted: "To celebrate Roy's 50th, I asked him 50 quick-fire questions."

The clip shows Roy revealing his favourite TV programme, band and superhero.

Fellow pundit Ian Wright also retweeted a clip from ITV Football, showing some of Keane's best bits from this year's Euros.

"Happy 50th Birthday to our very own Roy Keane," the tweet read, with the clip featuring some of Keane's top quotes from this year's tournament, including his admission about getting into a bit of trouble at a Neil Diamond concert and that his former teammate, Peter Schmeichel "could be a bit of a balloon".

