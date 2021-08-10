Manchester United not planning to sell forward Anthony Martial this summer

By Simon Peach, PA Chief Football Writer

Manchester United have no intention of selling Anthony Martial this summer as Raphael Varane edges closer to joining his compatriot at Old Trafford.

The 25-year-old forward swapped Monaco for Manchester in 2015 and has scored 78 goals in 258 appearances, with his current deal running until 2024 with the option of a further year.

Serie A champions Inter Milan have been linked with a £50 million swoop as Romelu Lukaku prepares to head to Chelsea, but the PA news agency understands that United are not planning to sell Martial.

Saturday’s 4-0 friendly win against Everton marked the forward’s first minutes since sustaining a knee injury in March on international duty with France.

Varane was an unused substitute that night and will soon be a teammate of Martial at United, with the World Cup winner finalising his move from Real Madrid once his medical is complete.

Personal terms have been agreed on a four-year deal with the option of a further season, with the transfer reportedly worth £34 million rising to £42 million.

England winger Jadon Sancho, another long-standing target, trained at United for the first time on Monday since completing his £73 million move from Borussia Dortmund last month.

The noises out of Old Trafford suggest further acquisitions would be dependent on summer sales, with boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer last week admitting any more business would be a “bonus” having signed the pair and Tom Heaton.

Rennes teenager Eduardo Camavinga is among those admired by United, who have an inflated squad heading into Saturday’s Premier League opener against Leeds.

Jesse Lingard, who has tested positive for Covid-19, continues to be linked with a move away.

Having impressed on loan at West Ham in the second half of last season, Leicester is the latest potential destination mentioned for the home-grown attacking midfielder.

Phil Jones is recovering from a lengthy lay-off and Andreas Pereira’s role remains unclear after spending 2020-21 on loan with Lazio, but Diogo Dalot looks to have played his way into Solskjaer’s thoughts for the coming campaign.

Diogo Dalot spent last season on loan at AC Milan (Martin Rickett/PA)

The 22-year-old was at AC Milan last term and has impressed since returning from Euro 2020 with Portugal, seemingly putting paid to United’s move for Kieran Trippier. Atletico Madrid’s asking price has always been a stumbling block.

Axel Tuanzebe, Facundo Pellistri and Tahith Chong are among those to have headed out on loan, while talk of Brandon Williams following suit continues to rumble on.

Ethan Laird is understood to be closing in on a loan switch to Swansea, where he would link up again with Russell Martin having managed him at MK Dons last term.

Dylan Levitt and Ethan Galbraith are others likely to make temporary exits.