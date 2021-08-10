Tue, 10 Aug, 2021 - 11:41

Lionel Messi reaches agreement on move to PSG - report

Lionel Messi reaches agreement on move to PSG - L'Equipe
Lionel Messi reaches agreement on move to PSG - report

Thomson Reuters

Lionel Messi has reached an agreement with Paris Saint Germain (PSG) over a transfer to the French soccer club, sports paper L'Equipe said on its website, adding he was due to arrive in Paris in the coming hours.

Messi, the 34-year-old record goalscorer for both Argentina and Barcelona, is one of the greatest players of all time.

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner, wept on Sunday as he bade farewell to his boyhood team, after the club said it could no longer afford to keep him, blaming La Liga's fair play rules.

The PSG frontline is already formidable, with Messi's former Barca teammate Neymar and young France striker Kylian Mbappe seen as two of the best players on the planet.

But the arrival of Messi, Barca's all-time record goalscorer with 682 in 27 years, will boost the club's ambitions to win a first ever Champions League.

The arrival of Messi, who has 245 million followers on Instagram and is Barcelona's most decorated player of all time, is also welcome news for France's Ligue 1, embroiled in a crisis over TV rights.

More in this section

Raheem Sterling to open contract talks with Manchester City Raheem Sterling to open contract talks with Manchester City
Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool ‘got lucky’ with Andy Robertson’s ankle injury Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool ‘got lucky’ with Andy Robertson’s ankle injury
Tyrone may be unable to fulfil rearranged All-Ireland semi-final Tyrone may be unable to fulfil rearranged All-Ireland semi-final
John Stones signs contract extension at Manchester City until 2026

John Stones signs contract extension at Manchester City until 2026

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom
“I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist” “I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist”

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more