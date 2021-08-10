Tue, 10 Aug, 2021 - 10:05

Raheem Sterling to open contract talks with Manchester City

Sterling has been linked with Arsenal and Tottenham, but is also believed to feature in Pep Guardiola’s plans
By PA Sport Staff

Raheem Sterling is reportedly set to begin new contract talks with Manchester City. According to The Sun, the 26-year-old winger has put a team together to help work through his options, which include potential moves to Arsenal or Tottenham. Sterling still has two years left on his deal with City, and is believed to feature in manager Pep Guardiola’s plans for the club.

The Daily Mail says Tottenham midfielder Tanguy Ndombele is apparently considering his future with the club after being left out of the squad for Spurs’ friendly against Arsenal on Sunday. The 24-year-old is the only fit senior player at the club yet to feature for new manager Nuno Espirito Santo. He has reportedly given himself until the end of August for the situation to improve.

Leicester have reportedly made a bid for Schalke defender Ozan Kabak. According to the Leicester Mercury, via German publication Bild, the Foxes offered £6.8m for the 21-year-old, but Schalke are believed to be holding out for more.

Meanwhile, the Daily Mail reports Leicester are interested in West Ham defender Issa Diop. The 24-year-old is believed to be high on the radar of manager Brendan Rodgers, but there are doubts as to whether the Hammers will want to strengthen a direct rival.

Paul Pogba: French publication Le Parisien reports Paris St Germain have ended their interest in the Manchester United midfielder.

Jeremy Doku: Liverpool are eyeing a move for the Rennes winger, according to Dutch website Voetbal 24.

