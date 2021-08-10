Tue, 10 Aug, 2021 - 06:31

Romelu Lukaku undergoing medical ahead of proposed return to Chelsea – reports

The striker spent three years at Stamford Bridge earlier in his career
Romelu Lukaku undergoing medical ahead of proposed return to Chelsea – reports

By PA Sport Staff

Romelu Lukaku has been undergoing a medical ahead of a proposed return to Chelsea from Inter Milan, according to reports.

The 28-year-old Belgium striker is reported to have completed part of the medical in Milan on Monday, and be close to re-joining the Blues for a club-record fee of €115 million (£97.5m).

The PA news agency has contacted Chelsea for comment.

Lukaku (left) was with Chelsea from 2011 to 2014 (Rebecca Naden/PA).
Romelu Lukaku (left) was with Chelsea from 2011 to 2014 (Rebecca Naden/PA)

Lukaku was with Chelsea for three years from 2011, the last two of which featured season-long loan stints with West Brom and then Everton.

He subsequently joined the Toffees in a permanent deal in the summer of 2014 and then moved on to Manchester United in 2017.

Lukaku scored 42 goals in 96 appearances for United across two seasons before then signing for Inter, for whom he has netted 47 times in 72 Serie A games, helping them win the title last term.

Lukaku is Belgium’s record scorer with 64 goals in 98 appearances.

More in this section

Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool ‘got lucky’ with Andy Robertson’s ankle injury Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool ‘got lucky’ with Andy Robertson’s ankle injury
Axel Tuanzebe returns to Aston Villa on loan from Manchester United Axel Tuanzebe returns to Aston Villa on loan from Manchester United
Fabinho says rivals’ transfer business is none of Liverpool’s business Fabinho says rivals’ transfer business is none of Liverpool’s business
Arsenal to swoop for Manchester United target Kieran Trippier

Arsenal to swoop for Manchester United target Kieran Trippier

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom
“I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist” “I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist”

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more