Mon, 09 Aug, 2021 - 15:51

Kerry-Tyrone All-Ireland Football semi-final postponed due to Covid cases

The GAA confirmed the game will be played on Saturday, August 21st instead.
Muireann Duffy

The All-Ireland Football semi-final between Kerry and Tyrone has been postponed due to an outbreak of Covid-19 in the Tyrone panel.

The game had been due to be played this Sunday in Croke Park, however, the GAA has confirmed the match will be rescheduled to Saturday, August 21st.

Croke Park will still host the postponed fixture, however, the time of the game is yet to be confirmed.

Due to the delay, the All-Ireland final will also be pushed back to Saturday, September 4th.

A statement from the GAA confirmed the U20 Football final between Offaly and Roscommon will proceed as planned. The game is set for throw-in at 1.30pm on Sunday "with the same permitted attendance".

"The GAA will continue to liaise with the appropriate Government departments and officials to discuss the practicalities of having these revised fixtures included under the statutory instrument that has facilitated the increased attendances of recent weeks."

The statement added the GAA will work with the Ladies Gaelic Football Association (LGFA) regarding the TG4 All-Ireland Junior final which was due to be held in Croke Park on September 4th.

Tyrone GAA welcomed the decision, adding: "We will continue to comply with all guidelines from the [public health authority] and Croke Park, keeping the health of the players and management as our primary concern."

Meanwhile, a statement from Kerry GAA said: "We acknowledge that we are all living in very challenging times and Covid continues to circulate in our communities necessitating the decision by the National CCCC to push the fixture out by 6 days...We look forward to seeing the Kerry supporters back in Croke Park supporting our team on that date."

