Cork beat Kilkenny after extra time in thrilling All-Ireland hurling semi-final

Cork 1-37 Kilkenny 1-32

Cork have made it to the All-Ireland hurling final after coming on top of an extra-time epic against Kilkenny at Croke Park.

Less than 24 hours after Limerick were convincing winners in the first semi-final, this action-packed clash between the old rivals went down to the wire.

The match was brought to extra time after late drama at the end of regulation as Adrian Mullen blasted past Patrick Collins in the 74th minute to force play to continue, levelling the game 0-29 to 1-26.

With the sides level approaching the end of the first period of extra-time, Jack O'Connor turned his man and buried the ball past Eoin Murphy.

Jack O'Connor buries it for @OfficialCorkGAA in extra time of the All Ireland Senior Hurling Championship Semi Final v @KilkennyCLG #GAANOW pic.twitter.com/MovlyeqLVf — The GAA (@officialgaa) August 8, 2021

More to follow...