Tokyo Olympics in numbers: USA top table while Ireland among top 40 nations

By Tom White, PA Sport Data Journalist

The Tokyo Olympics came to a close on Sunday with the United States top of the medal table while Ireland finished joint 39th.

Here, we recap the Games in numbers.

39 – the United States led the medal table with 39 gold medals – one more than second-placed China. The USA also finished with the highest medal total (113).

39 – Ireland finished in joint 39th place on the medals table, alongside Israel, with two gold and two bronze medals.

116 – number of Irish competitors at the Tokyo Games, including 61 men and 55 women.

58 – medals for host nation Japan, including a third-ranked 27 gold.

11 – sprinter Allyson Felix became the most decorated woman and American in track and field with her 10th and 11th Olympic medals, bronze in the 400m and gold – her seventh – in the 4x400m relay.

12 – Kokona Hiraki was the youngest medallist in Tokyo, taking skateboarding silver for the host nation ahead of Britain’s 13-year-old bronze medallist Sky Brown. Andrew Hoy, 62, was the oldest as he won equestrian bronze for Australia.

93 – nations to win medals in Tokyo, out of 206 entrants. There were gold medals for 65 countries.

0.15 – after a week without a medal in Tokyo, Jamaica’s first three came in the space of 0.15 seconds as Elaine Thompson-Herah, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson finished 1-2-3 in the women’s 100m – Thompson-Herah won in 10.61secs, with Jackson third in 10.76secs.

2 – that was one of only two clean sweeps of a podium at these Games, with Switzerland’s Jolanda Neff, Sina Frei and Linda Indergand taking gold, silver and bronze respectively in the women’s cross-country mountain biking.

3 – San Marino won the first three Olympic medals in their history, with silver for shooters Alessandra Perilli and Gian Marco Berti in the mixed trap and bronze for Perilli in her individual event and Myles Amine in wrestling.

1 – Turkmenistan and Burkina Faso also won their first ever Olympic medals, while Bermuda, the Philippines and Qatar won their maiden golds.