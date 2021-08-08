Joyous scenes as Kellie Harrington's family and friends celebrate her gold medal

James Cox

There were joyous scenes of celebration at Portland Row in Dublin's north inner city this morning as Kellie Harrington's family and friends celebrated her Olympic gold medal victory.

A crowd gathered to watch her lightweight final bout against Brazil's Beatriz Ferreira on an outdoor screen this morning.

Bunting decorated the streets as the local crowd cheered on their hero, before visiting her parents house afterwards.

Her mother Yvonne continued her habit of avoiding watching Harrington's fights.

She told The Irish Times she was “out the back... in the garden” during the fight, adding: “All she really wanted was to see the people smiling — make people happy.”

Her father Christy Harrington ran outside in tears of joy after watching his daughter's victory, describing it as a “magnificent feeling”.

“We always knew she had the capabilities to do this. And now we can say it. Our Kellie is an Olympic gold medallist.”

People have been queueing up to pay tribute to the Dubliner following her unanimous decision victory.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin wrote: “Congratulations #kellieharrington on winning gold for Ireland in an epic Olympic final. Brilliant fight. Your family community and country overjoyed for you.”

President Michael D Higgins said: “My warmest congratulations to Kellie Harrington on winning her gold medal at the Olympic Games. Hers is an exceptional achievement, and she is an inspiration for us all.”

Fellow Irish gold medal-winning boxers Katie Taylor and Michael Carruth also congratulated Harrington on her victory.

Taylor called Harrington's victory “outstanding” while Carruth said “welcome to the club champ”.

St Vincent's Hospital Fairview, where Harrington works, congratulated her in a statement.

“This is such a proud achievement for Kellie, and for her family and many friends. She was an inspiration to all of us throughout this Olympic Games; getting to an Olympic final and taking home a gold medal is a remarkable achievement,” it said.

“Kellie is not just an outstanding sportswoman, but also a valued and dedicated staff member here at the hospital. We are so proud of her and we look forward to seeing her back here at the hospital, at a time that’s convenient for her, in the coming days.”

The success of the 31-year-old marks the first time Ireland have won two gold medals in two different sports at the same Olympics, with rowers Fintan McCarthy and Paul O’Donovan also triumphing in the men’s lightweight double sculls.