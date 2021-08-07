Limerick through to All-Ireland hurling final after clear victory over Waterford

Limerick 1-25 Waterford 0-17

Limerick are through to another All-Ireland hurling final after a comprehensive victory over Waterford at Croke Park.

However, Limerick will be without Peter Casey when they face Cork or Kilkenny in the final.

The Na Piarsaigh man was shown a red card on the hour mark for what referee John Keenan appeared to signal was a headbutt. Keenan made the decision after consulting with the umpires.

Aaron Gillane scores an unstoppable GOAL for @LimerickCLG v @WaterfordGAA in the All Ireland Senior Hurling Championship Semi-Final #GAANOW pic.twitter.com/nefOpfL4rG — The GAA (@officialgaa) August 7, 2021

Limerick led by 10 points eight minutes into the second half but Waterford reeled over four points without reply.

The momentum seemed with Waterford going into the second water break only for Gearóid Hegarty to advance forward in the 55th minute and tee up Gillane to blast the ball to the net.

Leading 1-20 to 0-14 at that interlude, the contest was over.

