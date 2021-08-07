Kellie Harrington fight: Everything you need to know

James Cox

Kellie Harrington is fighting for an Olympic gold medal in the early hours of Sunday morning in Tokyo.

The nation will be behind the Dubliner as she looks to become an Olympic champion in the lightweight final.

Where is the fight and what time does it start?

The fight takes place at the Kokugikan Arena in Tokyo, and it's due to start at 6am Irish time.

Who is her opponent?

Harrington takes on Brazilian Beatriz Ferreira.

She overcame Mira Potkonen, who was hotly tipped for a medal, in the semi-final.

Speaking ahead of the fight, the 28-year-old said: “Let's go ahead, let's get on the podium, at the top and listen to our anthem ring out. It will be difficult [for Harrington] to take it away from me. I trained for this moment.”

Ferreira is known as 'The Beast' and she is the reigning lightweight world champion.

She won the title in 2019 in Russia, with Harrington missing out on that tournament due to injury.

What channel is it on?

RTÉ 2 will be showing the action live. You can also watch the fight on the RTÉ Player.

Odds

Kellie Harrington: 13/8

Beatriz Ferreira: 4/9

What does Harrington say?

On her opponent, Harrington said: “I know her like, but I wouldn’t follow her. I wouldn’t really follow anybody in my weight. I focus on myself and what I am good at and try and control what I can do. Otherwise, I might as well pack it in.”