Team Ireland in Tokyo: Meadow finishes seventh in golf, McCormack comes 25th in marathon

James Cox

A number of Irish athletes were in action on the penultimate day of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Stephanie Meadow came seventh in the women’s golf tournament at Kasumageseki Country Club after a final round of 66.

The score saw Meadow finish on 12 under par, five strokes behind American gold medal winner Kelly Norda.

It was an impressive performance from the 29-year-old who was unlucky to miss out on a medal.

“It’s been a great week. I’ve played some great golf the last two days, and I’m very happy with that. Just overall, to finish top 10 in the Olympics is something I’ll cherish forever," Meadow said after her top ten finish.

“It’s an interesting mentality here. There is no cut and all you’re thinking about is getting a medal so I might take some of that now and set the sights as high as you can and focus on that. That’s something I’ve learned from this week and something I’ll take on.”

Leona Maguire finished joint 23rd following a closing round of 71.

Fionnuala McCormack came 25th in the women's marathon, which was played out in sweltering heat on the streets of Sapporo.

The 36-year-old Wicklow native clocked a time of 2:34:09.

Ireland’s Aoife Cooke pulled out of the race halfway as temperatures neared the 30 degree mark.

Mayo native Sinéad Diver, who has represented Australia since 2015, finished 10th in a time of 2:31:14.

Mark Downey and Felix English line up in the in men’s madison cycling final at 8.55am this morning while Stephen Scullion, Paul Pollock and Kevin Seaward will compete in the men’s marathon at 11pm.