GAA: Where and when to watch this weekend's fixtures

This weekend's GAA action will see four reduced to two as both All-Ireland Hurling semi-finals take place in Croke Park, in addition to the U20 Football semi-final.

Here's where and when you can watch Saturday and Sunday's games:

Limerick v Waterford (All-Ireland Hurling semi-final)

In a replay of the 2020 All-Ireland final, reigning champions Limerick face Waterford on Saturday.

John Kiely's side earned their semi-final spot with their Munster final win over Tipperary on July 18th, while Waterford had the longer road of coming through the qualifiers, the strain of which may show this weekend.

Time: Saturday, 5pm.

Venue: Croke Park.

Coverage: Live on RTÉ and Sky Sports Arena.

Kilkenny v Cork (All-Ireland Hurling semi-final)

In the second semi-final, Kilkenny and Cork will fight it out for the remaining final spot.

Cork's goal-scoring threat has proved crucial to their success so far, but the Cats are in no short supply of talent to see themselves back into an All-Ireland final.

Time: Sunday, 3.30pm.

Venue: Croke Park.

Coverage: Live on RTÉ and Sky Sports Arena.

On Saturday, Roscommon face Down in the All-Ireland U20 Football semi-final with coverage on TG4. The winner will go on to face Offaly in the U20 All-Ireland final on Sunday, August 15th.