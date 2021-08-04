Tokyo 2020: Times for Irish athletes competing on Day 13

Kellie Harrington will be hoping to upgrade her bronze to silver on Day 13 of the Tokyo Games, while Tanya Watson makes history, becoming the first Irish woman to feature in an Olympic diving semi-final.

Set your alarms, because it's going to be an early start. Here's all the times for Ireland's athletes competing on Thursday...

First up for Team Ireland are the golfers, with Stephanie Meadow up to the tee at 12.52am in Round Two of the Women's Individual Stroke Play. Leona Maguire follows shortly after at 1.47am.

Next is the turn of diver Tanya Watson after her impressive performance in the Women's 10m Platform Qualification round on Wednesday.

Having been the first Irish woman to represent Ireland in an Olympic diving event, Watson will compete in the semi-final at 2am. The 10m final will be held later on Thursday if the 19-year-old secures qualification.

The Modern Pentathlon also gets underway, with Natalya Coyle set to appear at her third Olympics. The event involves fencing, swimming, horse riding, and a laser-run (a cross country run coupled with target shooting), with Coyle due to start at 5am.

One of Thursday's big ones for Ireland is Kellie Harrington in the Lightweight semi-final against Thailand’s Sudaporn Seesondee at 6am. Harrington's win over Imane Khelif on Tuesday guaranteed her a bronze medal, but a win on Thursday would change that to silver and give her the opportunity to fight for gold.

In Cycling, Mark Downey has a big day ahead. The first of his four Omnium races gets underway at 7.30am, followed by the tempo, elimination and points races at 8.27am, 9.07am and 9.55am respectively.

Meanwhile, David Kenny is in the final of the Men's 20km walk at 8.30am, while Andrew Coscoran is last up for Team Ireland at 12pm in the Men's 1500m semi-final.