Wed, 04 Aug, 2021 - 10:58

Sydney McLaughlin smashes her own 400m hurdles world record to take gold

The American star followed Karsten Warholm after he set a new world record to claim the men’s Olympic title on Tuesday.
Sydney McLaughlin smashes her own 400m hurdles world record to take gold

By Nick Mashiter, PA, Tokyo

The USA’s Sydney McLaughlin broke her own world record to clinch the 400 metres hurdles gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

The 21-year-old clocked 51.46 seconds having previously set a world best of 51.90secs to become the first woman to break the 51-second barrier in June.

Dalilah Muhammad was second in 51.58s – which also broke McLaughlin’s previous record. The Netherlands’ Femke Bol claimed bronze.

“I’m absolutely delighted. What a great race. I’m just grateful to be out here celebrating that extraordinary race and representing my country,” she said.

“I saw Dalilah ahead of me with one to go. I just thought ‘run your race’.

“The race doesn’t really start until hurdle seven. I just wanted to go out there and give it everything I had.

“It’s just about trusting your training, trusting your coach, and that will get you all the way round the track.

“I can’t really get it straight in my head yet. I’m sure I’ll process it and celebrate later.”

McLaughlin powered through in the last 20 metres to take the title and beat defending champion Muhammad having been third on the final bend.

It came after the men’s 400m hurdles on Tuesday – already labelled one of the greatest races – when Karsten Warholm broke his own world record to win in 45.94s.

He took almost a second off his previous world best of 46.70s he set in Oslo at the start of July.

The USA’s Rai Benjamin (46.17s) was second with Brazil’s Alison Dos Santos (46.72s) third – with both coming inside Kevin Young’s long-standing previous world record of 46.78s the American set 29 years ago.

More in this section

Elaine Thompson-Herah takes 200m gold to complete sprint double in Tokyo Elaine Thompson-Herah takes 200m gold to complete sprint double in Tokyo
Football rumours: James Maddison to leave Leicester for Arsenal? Football rumours: James Maddison to leave Leicester for Arsenal?
Celtic sign Ireland midfielder James McCarthy Celtic sign Ireland midfielder James McCarthy
Simone Biles savours her return to Olympic action and takes bronze on the beam

Simone Biles savours her return to Olympic action and takes bronze on the beam

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom
“I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist” “I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist”

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more