Team Ireland in Tokyo: Maguire pleased with level par as Meadow fires back with birdies

Golfers Leona Maguire and Stephanie Meadow were the first Irish athletes in action in Tokyo on Day 12 of the Olympics.

With diving and equestrian events also lined up today, we have the latest below.

Golf

Round one of the women's individual stroke play began today with Leona Maguire and Stephanie Meadow representing Team Ireland at Kasumigaseki County Club.

Maguire posted an opening round of 71 to leave her on level par for the tournament. Opening with 3 pars, she carded a bogey on the par 3 4th, but bounced back well with a birdie on the 5th.

On her back 9, she posted two bogeys and two birdies, one of which came at the 17th when she held a 20-foot putt down the sloping green.

“It was mixed,” said Maguire of her round. “I probably didn’t give myself as many chances as I would have liked and didn’t quite have my irons dialled in, not that there was that many of them, it was mostly hybrids and woods into the greens but it was just slightly off I would say today.

“I holed a few nice putts to save pars and that. Just a little bit of fine-tuning I think this afternoon and be ready to go again tomorrow.”

Maguire is set to begin her second round on Thursday at 01.47am Irish time, however organisers are considering some inclement weather due for this weekend in the Tokyo area, so two rounds may be completed tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Meadow finished +1 for her round after teeing off at 2.47am Irish time, after fighting back with two birdies in her last three holes.

Diving

Tanya Watson is diving for Ireland in the women’s 10-metre platform preliminary round, which began at 7am Irish time.

The 19-year-old sits in 14th position overall after two of three dives, with 171.6 points in total.

She needs to finish in the top 18 to make the semi-finals.

Equestrian

Later this morning, three Irish show jumpers are in the individual final.

Darragh Kenny qualified in second-place overall and the Offaly man will benefit from being among the last out today.

Bertram Allen and 2012 medallist Cian O'Connor also came through the qualifiers yesterday without incurring a single fault.

The final will take place at 11am Irish time.