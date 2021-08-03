Tokyo 2020 Day 12: Full schedule for Irish athletes in action

Digital Desk Staff

After Kellie Harrington's huge win in boxing on day 11, it is a much quieter affair for Team Ireland on Wednesday.

Two female Irish golfers will be in action as Leona Maguire tees off just before midnight (Irish time) and Stephanie Meadow is in action later in the morning.

Elsewhere, Tanya Waton competes in the women's 10m Platform Diving preliminary round.

Finally, three Irish riders will be in action as Bertram Allen, Cian O’Connor and Darragh Kenny will all compete in the Jumping Individual Equestrian Final.

DAY 12 SCHEDULE



All the action for Team Ireland athletes at Tokyo2020 tomorrow!



Golf ✅

Diving ✅

Equestrian ✅



Stay up late or get up early? Either way - set those clocks



LET'S GO



Follow all the action on our Twitter and Instagram stories throughout the day

Irish in action

11.52pm (Tuesday night) Leona Maguire - Women’s Individual Strokeplay Golf Round 1.

2.47am Stephanie Meadow - Women’s Individual Strokeplay Golf Round 1.

7am Tanya Watson - Women’s 10m Platform Diving preliminary round.

11am Bertram Allen, Cian O’Connor and Darragh Kenny - Jumping Individual Equestrian Final.

Where to watch

RTÉ will have coverage from 1am until 3.30pm as Jacqui Hurley presents athletics and park skateboarding overnight.

Then from 9am, Peter Collins present further coverage of day 12 in Tokyo, with athletics, track cycling and show jumping.

Medal events: 17

Artistic swimming (duet), athletics (women’s 400m hurdles, women’s 3,000m steeplechase, men’s hammer, men’s 800m, men’s 200m), boxing (men’s light-heavy), cycling (men’s team pursuit), equestrian (individual), marathon swimming (women), sailing (women’s 470, men’s 470), skateboarding (women’s park), weightlifting (men’s +109kg), wrestling (women’s freestyle 62kg, men’s Greco-Roman 67kg, men’s Greco-Roman 87kg).