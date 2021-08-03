Tue, 03 Aug, 2021 - 21:49

Tokyo 2020 Day 12: Full schedule for Irish athletes in action

Two female Irish golfers will be in action overnight,
Tokyo 2020 Day 12: Full schedule for Irish athletes in action

Digital Desk Staff

After Kellie Harrington's huge win in boxing on day 11, it is a much quieter affair for Team Ireland on Wednesday.

Two female Irish golfers will be in action as Leona Maguire tees off just before midnight (Irish time) and Stephanie Meadow is in action later in the morning.

Elsewhere, Tanya Waton competes in the women's 10m Platform Diving preliminary round.

Finally, three Irish riders will be in action as Bertram Allen, Cian O’Connor and Darragh Kenny will all compete in the Jumping Individual Equestrian Final.

Irish in action

11.52pm (Tuesday night) Leona Maguire - Women’s Individual Strokeplay Golf Round 1.

2.47am Stephanie Meadow - Women’s Individual Strokeplay Golf Round 1.

7am Tanya Watson - Women’s 10m Platform Diving preliminary round.

11am Bertram Allen, Cian O’Connor and Darragh Kenny - Jumping Individual Equestrian Final.

Where to watch

RTÉ will have coverage from 1am until 3.30pm as Jacqui Hurley presents athletics and park skateboarding overnight.

Then from 9am, Peter Collins present further coverage of day 12 in Tokyo, with athletics, track cycling and show jumping.

Medal events: 17

Artistic swimming (duet), athletics (women’s 400m hurdles, women’s 3,000m steeplechase, men’s hammer, men’s 800m, men’s 200m), boxing (men’s light-heavy), cycling (men’s team pursuit), equestrian (individual), marathon swimming (women), sailing (women’s 470, men’s 470), skateboarding (women’s park), weightlifting (men’s +109kg), wrestling (women’s freestyle 62kg, men’s Greco-Roman 67kg, men’s Greco-Roman 87kg).

More in this section

Celtic sign Ireland midfielder James McCarthy Celtic sign Ireland midfielder James McCarthy
Simone Biles savours her return to Olympic action and takes bronze on the beam Simone Biles savours her return to Olympic action and takes bronze on the beam
Elaine Thompson-Herah takes 200m gold to complete sprint double in Tokyo Elaine Thompson-Herah takes 200m gold to complete sprint double in Tokyo
UEFA opens proceedings against the FA over fan behaviour at Euro 2020 final

UEFA opens proceedings against the FA over fan behaviour at Euro 2020 final

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom
“I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist” “I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist”

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more