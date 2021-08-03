Tue, 03 Aug, 2021 - 15:29

Elaine Thompson-Herah takes 200m gold to complete sprint double in Tokyo

The Jamaican retained the 100m and 200m titles in she won in Rio five years ago.
Elaine Thompson-Herah takes 200m gold to complete sprint double in Tokyo

By Nick Mashiter, PA, Tokyo

Jamaica’s Elaine Thompson-Herah completed the double double after defending her 200 metres title at the Olympics.

The 29-year-old finished ahead of Namibia’s Christine Mboma and the USA’s Gabrielle Thomas in Tokyo on Tuesday to successfully retain both of the Olympic gold medals she won in 2016.

She set a new national record in 21.53 seconds while rival Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce faded to finish fourth.

Thompson-Herah defended her 100m title on Saturday ahead of Jamaican team-mates Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson.

Jackson failed to even make the final on Tuesday while the absence of Dina Asher-Smith only aided Thompson-Herah.

The Brit had been expected to challenge for victory but pulled out after failing to reach the 100m final having suffered a serious hamstring injury in June.

More in this section

Rassie Erasmus and South Africa Rugby to face independent misconduct hearing Rassie Erasmus and South Africa Rugby to face independent misconduct hearing
Spurs set to fine Harry Kane after he fails to report for pre-season Covid tests Spurs set to fine Harry Kane after he fails to report for pre-season Covid tests
Jessica Springsteen hoping to boss Tokyo Equestrian Park on Olympic debut Jessica Springsteen hoping to boss Tokyo Equestrian Park on Olympic debut
Simone Biles savours her return to Olympic action and takes bronze on the beam

Simone Biles savours her return to Olympic action and takes bronze on the beam

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom
“I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist” “I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist”

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more