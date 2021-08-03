USA's 19-year-old sensation Athing Mu wins women’s 800 metres

By PA Sport Staff

Team USA's Athing Mu led from the front and never let up as she won gold in the women's 800 metres final.

The 19-year-old sensation broke a national record winning the race with a time of 1:55.21.

In second place, Team GB's Keely Hodgkinson claimed a silver medal, as the rising star smashed Kelly Holmes’ British record.

Hodgkinson clocked in at 1:55.88 to finish behind the eventual winner.

Meanwhile, Mu's teammate Raevyn Rodgers came in third with a time of 1:56.81, just pipping GB's Jemma Reekie at the line to earn a bronze.

Mu entered the competition as a favourite after streaking to victory in the US Olympic track and field trials.

At just 16 years old, the athlete broke the American indoor 600m record in a time just 0.13 seconds off of the world record.

Since then, she has broken record after record from 400 all the way through to 800m.

This season alone she broke six collegiate records, including the indoor 600m, indoor 800m, indoor 4×400m relay, outdoor 400m, outdoor 800m and outdoor 4×400m relay.

Now she has won the ultimate prize in the pressure pot of the Olympic Stadium - an Olympic gold medal.

Meanwhile, Speaking to BBC, Keely Hodgkinson said: “It was so open, and I wanted to put it all out there, I’m so happy.

“Kelly Holmes is a legend. I’ve looked up to her and spoken to her in the last couple of days, she’s a lovely person.

“I just have no words. It means so much, and thank you to everyone that has sent messages over the past couple of days.

“If the Olympics had been last year I wouldn’t have been here, but suddenly it’s given me a year to grow and compete with these girls."