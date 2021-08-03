Tue, 03 Aug, 2021 - 10:32

Karsten Warholm shatters world record to win 400m hurdles title in Tokyo

The Norwegian clocked 45.94 seconds to beat the USA’s Rai Benjamin (46.17secs) and Brazil’s Alison Dos Santos (46.72s).
Karsten Warholm shatters world record to win 400m hurdles title in Tokyo

By Nick Mashiter, PA, Tokyo

Norway’s Karsten Warholm shattered his own world record to win the men’s 400 metres hurdles at the Olympics.

The new champion only broke the 29-year-old record last month but clocked 45.94 seconds in Tokyo on Tuesday.

He took almost a second off his previous world best of 46.70secs he set in Oslo at the start of July.

He finished ahead of the USA’s Rai Benjamin (46.17s) and Brazil’s Alison Dos Santos (46.72s) – with both coming inside Kevin Young’s time of 46.78s the American set nearly 30 years ago.

Warholm told the BBC: “You know the cliche that it hasn’t sunk in yet? I don’t think it has but I feel ecstatic.

“I cant believe the time, it’s so fast. A lot of the time I am asked about the perfect race. I said it didn’t exist but this is the closest I’ve ever come.

“I told myself going in to the race, remember all the work you have put in. It was the only thing missing from my (medal) collection. I can’t describe how important this is for me. This is what I do morning until night, it’s huge.”

Warholm led from the start but Benjamin looked like he was about to reel him in with 90 metres to go.

Yet Warholm found an extra gear to pull away in the final 60 metres and add the Olympic title to his two World Championship crowns and European gold.

More in this section

Football rumours: City to drop Harry Kane pursuit if Jack Grealish signs Football rumours: City to drop Harry Kane pursuit if Jack Grealish signs
Spurs set to fine Harry Kane after he fails to report for pre-season Covid tests Spurs set to fine Harry Kane after he fails to report for pre-season Covid tests
Olympics day 11: Times and TV details for Irish athletes Olympics day 11: Times and TV details for Irish athletes
Rassie Erasmus and South Africa Rugby to face independent misconduct hearing

Rassie Erasmus and South Africa Rugby to face independent misconduct hearing

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom
“I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist” “I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist”

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more