Kellie Harrington 'overwhelmed' after claiming Ireland's fourth medal in Tokyo

Kellie Harrington said she was "overwhelmed with emotions" after claiming Team Ireland's fourth medal of the Tokyo Games.

The Dublin woman saw off the challenge of Algeria's Imane Khelif to take a win by a unanimous decision in their quarter-final fight.

Speaking to RTÉ after the bout, Harrington said: "You think of getting here and I never think of getting medals.

"Sometimes I think I'm lucky. I can't be that lucky to be winning all these things and end up here with a bronze medal in my bag from the Olympic Games."

Harrington thanked Zaur Antia and John Conlan in addition to the Irish high performance team, adding: "Everything I've achieved I owe to Noel Burke, who is my club coach at home."

Superb performance Kellie Harrington to guarantee @TeamIreland’s fourth medal at #Tokyo2020



Well done! You’ve created another piece of history in the boxing ring https://t.co/hOhMT1osCR — Micheál Martin (@MichealMartinTD) August 3, 2021

"Not only this, I owe it to my teammates, as well, for all the sparring and the preparation and support that they've given me out here - and we give each other - it's just been fantastic.

"And the support that I'm getting from the community back home - I've heard that it's lit back home," she said.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin took to Twitter this morning to praise the Lightweight boxer, saying she has "created another piece of history in the boxing ring".

Commenting on this morning's fight, Harrington accepted it was not "an amazing fight", but added: "It was a fight that I won - I did enough to win it."

"I'm just so happy and my emotions really come out when it comes to this. To be able to give [Ireland] something to be happy about and to sing and dance," the 31-year-old said.

Harrington will now face Thailand’s Sudaporn Seesondee in the semi-final on Thursday, with the winner guaranteed a silver medal.