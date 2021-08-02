Mon, 02 Aug, 2021 - 20:24

Southampton sign defender Tino Livramento from Chelsea

Livramento, 18, is the second teenager to join Southampton from Chelsea in the space of five days after the arrival of fellow defender Dynel Simeu
By PA Sport Staff

Southampton have signed defender Tino Livramento from Chelsea on a five-year deal.

Livramento, 18, is the second teenager to join Southampton from Chelsea in the space of five days after the arrival of fellow defender Dynel Simeu.

Saints said: “Southampton Football Club is delighted to announce it has completed the signing of exciting young full-back Tino Livramento from Chelsea.

“A highly sought-after talent, Livramento arrives at St Mary’s on a five-year contract, bolstering Ralph Hasenhuttl’s squad ahead of the 2021/22 Premier League campaign.”

Livramento is an England under-20 international and was included on Chelsea’s bench last season in their Premier League win at Manchester City and the home defeat to Arsenal, both in May.

Saints boss Hasenhuttl said: “He’s one of the best young players in his position in the country and there were a lot of clubs who were interested in signing him, but finally he chose to join us.

“I think he has made a very good choice, and this will be an excellent place for him to continue his development and hopefully reach his full potential.”

