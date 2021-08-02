Mon, 02 Aug, 2021 - 18:20

Dean Henderson misses Manchester United training camp with effects of Covid-19

New signing Tom Heaton and Lee Grant have played in United’s warm-up matches so far.
Dean Henderson misses Manchester United training camp with effects of Covid-19

By Carl Markham, PA

Goalkeeper Dean Henderson will miss Manchester United’s training camp in Scotland due to the after-effects of contracting Covid-19.

The 24-year-old was forced to withdraw from England’s Euro 2020 squad with a hip injury and although he has since recovered from that, contracting coronavirus last month has resulted in a minor set-back to his pre-season plans.

“Dean Henderson will miss Manchester United’s Scotland training camp while he continues his recovery from prolonged fatigue after contracting a COVID-19 infection three weeks ago,” said a club statement.

“He is expected to be training again soon.”

Spain goalkeeper David De Gea, whose long-established run as number one is under serious threat from Henderson, did join up with the squad at the camp in Scotland on Monday following his post-Euros break.

De Gea started 36 matches last season and Henderson 25 but manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer appeared to be leaning towards preferring the latter for the start of the new campaign.

New signing Tom Heaton and Lee Grant have played in United’s warm-up matches so far.

More in this section

Transgender weightlifter Laurel Hubbard exits Olympics without registering lift Transgender weightlifter Laurel Hubbard exits Olympics without registering lift
Football rumours: City to drop Harry Kane pursuit if Jack Grealish signs Football rumours: City to drop Harry Kane pursuit if Jack Grealish signs
Belarusian sprinter refuses to leave Tokyo after criticising national coaching staff Belarusian sprinter refuses to leave Tokyo after criticising national coaching staff
Dublin and Mayo reach semi-finals after tight contests against Donegal and Galway

Dublin and Mayo reach semi-finals after tight contests against Donegal and Galway

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom
“I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist” “I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist”

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more