Mon, 02 Aug, 2021 - 14:49

Defender Adam Webster signs new five-year deal at Brighton

The news is a boost for the Seagulls following the £50million sale of Ben White to Arsenal.
Defender Adam Webster signs new five-year deal at Brighton

By Andy Hampson, PA

Brighton defender Adam Webster has signed a new five-year contract, the Premier League club have announced.

The 26-year-old centre-back has been a key part of Graham Potter’s side, making 60 Premier League appearances since moving from Bristol City in a £20million deal two years ago.

The news is a boost for the Seagulls following the £50million sale of Ben White to Arsenal.

“I am absolutely over the moon to sign a new deal,” Webster told the club’s website. “As soon as I heard there was the potential for me to sign a new contract I was thrilled and I am pleased to get it done. Now I can focus on the new season.

“The club have shown a lot of faith in me to bring me here in the first place, to reward me with a new contract is amazing and I can’t wait for the next five years.”

Webster began his career with Portsmouth and has also played for Ipswich.

More in this section

Football rumours: City to drop Harry Kane pursuit if Jack Grealish signs Football rumours: City to drop Harry Kane pursuit if Jack Grealish signs
Lewis Hamilton reveals long Covid ‘lingering’ after podium finish in Hungary Lewis Hamilton reveals long Covid ‘lingering’ after podium finish in Hungary
Belarusian sprinter refuses to leave Tokyo after criticising national coaching staff Belarusian sprinter refuses to leave Tokyo after criticising national coaching staff
Lions full-back Stuart Hogg denies biting South Africa’s Willie Le Roux

Lions full-back Stuart Hogg denies biting South Africa’s Willie Le Roux

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom
“I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist” “I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist”

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more