Sebastian Vettel reprimanded for not removing LGBTQ+ rights t-shirt before anthem

Thomson Reuters

Four-time Formula One champion Sebastian Vettel was reprimanded for not removing a t-shirt promoting LGBTQ+ rights ahead of the national anthem at the Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday.

The German was wearing a rainbow-coloured t-shirt with the message "Same Love" on the grid ahead of the start of the race.

Three other drivers, Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas, Ferrari's Carlos Sainz and Vettel's Aston Martin teammate Lance Stroll, were also reprimanded for failing to remove their 'We Race As One' t-shirts in time for the national anthem.

Vettel and the other drivers said they had forgotten to take their t-shirts off because of the onset of rain. They were all found to be in breach of Article 12.2.1.i) of the FIA International Sporting Code and given non-driving reprimands.

'We Race As One' is a platform launched by Formula One last year that counts diversity, inclusivity and sustainability as its core principles.

Drivers are free to wear apparel with a message that is supportive of the initiative's principles, however, they were instructed to remove any such t-shirts before the national anthem and wear their race suits in a pre-race note issued by race director Michael Masi.

Hungary is set to put an anti-LGBTQ+ law that limits schools’ teaching about homosexuality and transgender issues to a referendum.

Vettel, who on Thursday wore shoes carrying a rainbow stripe, has spoken out against the legislation along with seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton who called on Hungarians to vote against it.