GAA: Dublin ease to 11th successive Leinster title despite best Kildare effort

Dublin have once again been crowned Leinster champions after taking a sound win over neighbours Kildare.

The opening quarter set a good tone, with Kildare claiming the first point of the afternoon and stacking their defence in the hopes of keeping Dessie Farrell's men out.

Only a point down at the first half water break, Jack O'Connor's charges were calling Dublin's winning streak into question, but four points from Dean Rock, Con O'Callaghan and Cormac Costello showed they were staying cool under pressure.

The sides looked on the same standing after the restart, each taking two points apiece, but it was not long before Dublin again pushed on with four unanswered points.

Three quarters behind them and seven points down, the game looked beyond Kildare, however, that did not stop Daniel Flynn from seeing a beautiful shot past Dublin keeper Evan Comerford with less than 10 minutes of normal time remaining.

Unshaken by the goal, the Dubs continued to rack up their points, adding four more before the final whistle, while Kildare could only manage one further score in the closing minutes.

Ending 0-20 to 1-9, Dublin will now face Mayo in the All-Ireland semi-final and the Delaney Cup remains in the capital for another season.

Earlier, in the Christy Ring Cup final, Offaly took a decisive win over Derry despite two goals for the northern county. The game in Croke Park ended 2-14 to 0-41, seeing Michael Fennelly's side take the title.