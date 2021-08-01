Rhys McClenaghan says 'I'll come back a way better gymnast' after Olympic final

Digital Desk Staff

It wasn't to be for Ireland’s Rhys McClenaghan in the men's pommel horse final, after finishing seventh.

He qualified with the joint top score alongside Chinese Taipei’s Chih Kai Le, but came off the apparatus early and missed out on a medal.

Team GB's Max Whitlock ended up taking gold with a score of 15.583, after being the first competitor to do their routine.

Chih Kai Lee came closest with a score of 15.4 winning the silver medal, while Japan’s Kazuma Kaya took bronze.

Despite the result, McClenaghan made history by becoming the first Irish gymnast to reach an Olympic final.

As the Irish Examiner reports, his performance came undone early in his routine, with McClenaghan losing his balance and falling off the pommel, thereby ending his medal chance.

After composing himself for a few moments, with some words of advice from his coach Luke Carson, he soon climbed back up, but it was clear by then his confidence was rattled, and he narrowly avoided falling off a second time towards the end of his routine.

Nonetheless, he soldiered on executing his final few skills to perfection, dismounting well and handed a score of 13.100.

#Gymnastics



After an early fall, Rhys McClenaghan finishes in 7th place on a score of 13.100 in the Pommel Horse final.



He has made history in Tokyo as the first Irish gymnast to reach an Olympic final 🇮🇪💪🏻#TeamIreland #Tokyo2020

His score was a tally of the difficulty score of his routine and its execution, and while McClenaghan had opted for a 6.400 for the former as expected, his typically excellent execution was off-kilter, earning him just 6.700.

The performance was one that left him bitterly disappointed, given the calibre of performances he has consistently delivered in recent years.

In 2019 he won Ireland’s first ever medal at the World Championships, and in 2018 he won European and Commonwealth Games gold in the same event, but surgery on a torn labrum in his shoulder towards the end of that year led to McClenaghan rebuilding his technique from scratch together with long-time coach Luke Carson.

Injuries came back to haunt him again in 2021, McClenaghan enduring bitter disappointment at the Europeans back in April when struggling with cartilage damage in his wrist, but he suggested on the build-up to the Olympics that such issues were long behind him.

Afterwards, speaking to RTÉ, McClenaghan put a brave face on his disappointment.

“I know that I’ll feel disappointment with this performance, but that’s OK, I feel like when I do feel disappointment, that’s when I’m more motivated than ever, I’m more hungry than ever.

"I’m definitely the type of person to turn a negative into a positive and that’s what I’m going to do. I’m going to leave this arena with this incredible experience, becoming an Olympian, becoming first Irish gymnast to be a Olympic finalist and that is something very special to me.”