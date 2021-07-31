Sat, 31 Jul, 2021 - 15:45

GAA: Waterford stun Tipperary to take All-Ireland semi-final place

The All-Ireland Hurling quarter-final ended 4-28 to 2-27.
Muireann Duffy

Waterford hopes of returning to an All-Ireland Hurling final has been kept alive with a supreme win over Tipperary in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

A quick start for the Déise shot them into a four-point lead within five minutes of the start, but as the half progressed very little separated the counties.

Going into half-time, Liam Sheedy's men were trailing by just one, with both side's claiming two goals in the opening 35 minutes.

After the restart, Waterford showed their teeth, stretching the difference to four points within sevens minutes before a moment of brilliance from Stephen Bennett gave his side their third goal of the afternoon.

Pushing on, Waterford added three points to their tally before the water break, compared to Tipp's two.

The Premier county fought back to reduce the deficit to two with the game all put over, however, a goal from Neil Montgomery made sure Waterford held on to see the semi-finals, the game finally ending 4-28 to 2-27.

Meanwhile, in the Nicky Rackard Cup final, Mayo defeated Tyrone on a scoreline of 2-27 to 1-14.

At 4pm, Monaghan face Tyrone in Croke Park in the Ulster Football Final, before Dublin face Cork in Semple Stadium at 7pm in today's second Hurling quarter-final.

