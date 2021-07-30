League of Ireland: Half-time sees Rovers and St Pat's tied one-all

The second-half is just underway in this evening’s top of the table clash in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division.

Half-time saw Shamrock Rovers and St Pat’s tied one-all. Rovers first took the lead with a strike from Danny Mandroiu, but John Mountney had the equaliser for Pat's shortly before the break.

Meanwhile, there was a 7.45 start at Head In The Game Park where Waterford lead Drogheda United by a goal after Shane Griffin's free-kick was converted by John Martin with a header.

First Division scores:

Athlone Town 0 Treaty United 1

Cabinteely 0 Bray Wanderers 1

Cork City 1 UCD 0

Shelbourne 2 Cobh Ramblers 1

Wexford 1 Galway United 0