League of Ireland: Half-time sees Rovers and St Pat's tied one-all

The second-half is just underway in this evening’s top of the table clash in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division.
Half-time saw Shamrock Rovers and St Pat’s tied one-all. Rovers first took the lead with a strike from Danny Mandroiu, but John Mountney had the equaliser for Pat's shortly before the break.
One apiece at half time.

Meanwhile, there was a 7.45 start at Head In The Game Park where Waterford lead Drogheda United by a goal after Shane Griffin's free-kick was converted by John Martin with a header.
.@WaterfordFCie take the lead - Shane Griffin's free-kick is converted by John Martin with a bullet header! 💥
54' @DroghedaUnited 0-1 @WaterfordFCie


First Division scores:
Athlone Town 0 Treaty United 1
Cabinteely 0 Bray Wanderers 1
Cork City 1 UCD 0
Shelbourne 2 Cobh Ramblers 1
Wexford 1 Galway United 0
HT | The scores at the break in the First Division 🙌@CorkCityFC 0-0 @UCDAFC @shelsfc 2-1 @CobhRamblersFC @WexfordFC 1-0 @GalwayUnitedFC @Cabinteely_FC 0-1 @BrayWanderers @AthloneTownAFC 0-1 @TreatyUnitedFC

