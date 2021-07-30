Fri, 30 Jul, 2021 - 18:02

Trent Alexander-Arnold admits it was a ‘no-brainer’ to pen new Liverpool deal

He has already won the Champions League, Premier League and FIFA Club World Cup and the 22-year-old said he was “living the dream”.
Trent Alexander-Arnold admits it was a ‘no-brainer’ to pen new Liverpool deal

By Carl Markham, PA

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold admits it was a “no-brainer” to sign a contract extension at the club.

The England international and Reds academy graduate has committed to a new four-year deal.

He has already won the Champions League, Premier League and FIFA Club World Cup and the 22-year-old said he was “living the dream”.

“I’m honoured to be given the opportunity and to be shown the trust in the club to be given an extension, so it was a no-brainer for me,” he told liverpoolfc.com.

“The state the club is in and where I’m at in my career is always a good option for me.

“To extend and make sure I’m here longer is always a good thing. I’m made up.

“It’s the only club I’ve ever really known, so to be here for this amount of time and extending to be here for a longer amount of time is amazing for me and my family.

“It’s a proud moment for me – it always is – signing a new contract here.

“It’s not too often (I think about it) but I think I’ve achieved so much, I’ve achieved so many dreams and goals that I never actually thought I would. I live the dream every day really.

“Being able to represent the club and to be in and around names and players, and obviously managers and staff, that are world class every day is a privilege for me and I’m very fortunate to be in the position I am.”

More in this section

Team Ireland in Tokyo: Boxing medal secured while McIlroy soars into contention in golf Team Ireland in Tokyo: Boxing medal secured while McIlroy soars into contention in golf
German cycling sports director sent home from Olympics after racist remarks German cycling sports director sent home from Olympics after racist remarks
Ireland’s gold medal rowers return to heroes’ welcome at Olympic Village Ireland’s gold medal rowers return to heroes’ welcome at Olympic Village
Tokyo 2020: Djokovic dream of ‘golden slam’ ends with defeat to Zverev

Tokyo 2020: Djokovic dream of ‘golden slam’ ends with defeat to Zverev

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom
“I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist” “I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist”

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more