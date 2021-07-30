Fri, 30 Jul, 2021 - 15:09

Manchester City silent on reports of official £100m bid for Jack Grealish

The Premier League champions have been repeatedly linked with the England international this summer.
Manchester City silent on reports of official £100m bid for Jack Grealish

By Andy Hampson, PA

Manchester City have refused to comment on reports that they have made a £100million (€117 million) bid for Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish.

The Premier League champions have been repeatedly linked with the England international this summer, and it is now claimed that they have made an official approach for the 25-year-old.

City declined to comment when contacted by the PA news agency and Villa have also remained silent on the issue.

Grealish has been a star performer for Villa
Grealish has been a star performer for Villa (Neil Hall/PA)

Grealish, who has four years remaining on his contract at Villa Park, would command a high fee.

Villa are reportedly reluctant to sell and are prepared to offer the player fresh terms but a significant offer could test their resolve.

Grealish has emerged as one of the hottest properties in the English game due to his talismanic performances for Villa. He scored six goals in the Premier League last season and also provided 10 assists. He then made four appearances for England during Euro 2020.

He is one of two players at the centre of considerable transfer speculation involving City this summer, with the other being Tottenham and England captain Harry Kane.

More in this section

GAA: Where to watch this weekend's fixtures GAA: Where to watch this weekend's fixtures
German cycling sports director sent home from Olympics after racist remarks German cycling sports director sent home from Olympics after racist remarks
Ireland’s gold medal rowers return to heroes’ welcome at Olympic Village Ireland’s gold medal rowers return to heroes’ welcome at Olympic Village
Tokyo 2020: Djokovic dream of ‘golden slam’ ends with defeat to Zverev

Tokyo 2020: Djokovic dream of ‘golden slam’ ends with defeat to Zverev

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom
“I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist” “I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist”

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more