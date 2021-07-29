Thu, 29 Jul, 2021 - 22:05

Bohemians trash Dudelange at the Aviva and Dundalk score injury time winner

Two goals in the second half from leading marksman Georgie Kelly meant the final score on aggregate was 4-0.
Kenneth Fox

Bohemians have cruised into the next round of the UEFA Conference League after a comprehensive win over Dudelange at the Aviva Stadium.

The final score was 3-0 as the away team from Luxembourg were blown away in the second half.

Rob Cornwall’s header 10 minutes before the break made it 2-0 to Bohs on aggregate early on.

It will be a quick turnaround for the Dublin side as they face Greek outfit PAOK at the Aviva Stadium on Tuesday, in the first leg of the third qualifying round of the UEFA Conference League.

Earlier in the evening, Dundalk booked their place in the third qualifying round as well.

An injury time strike from Will Patching gave them a 2-1 win away over Levadia Tallinn, that saw them advance 4-3 on aggregate.

Dundalk will now play Dutch side Vitesse Arnhem next week.

The Lilywhites were 1-0 down tonight after 17 minutes, but Patching told Dundalk TV the turnaround shows the spirit in the squad.

